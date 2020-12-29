The Parker Republicans' leader began publishing the names and home addresses of public health workers online Monday.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The leader of the Parker Republicans was posting the names and home addresses of public health employees online with veiled threats of retribution for COVID-19 restrictions.

Mark Hall, lead co-chair of the Parker Republicans, began publishing the names and home addresses of public health workers Monday, adding, “Take this information and make your own decisions.”

“We will publish the names/addresses of these people with no law enforcement abilities,” Hall posted to the Facebook group. “If they want a war, we can give them that but it is time for a revolution.”

Hall outlined his intended targets while announcing the new effort on his own Facebook page.

“If you work for the state, CDPHE, Tri-County or other agencies, you are on the radar, at your homes and elsewhere," Hall wrote. "You want to be Anti-Americans, Patriots are going to show you the errors of your ways. We didn’t ask for this but you brought it on."

The group dedicated to doxing public health workers does not appear to violate any laws, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Cocha Heyden.

Heyden said Sheriff Tony Spurlock, seen posing with Hall in photos online, was aware of the page. Heyden said the sheriff’s office would monitor the page and respond if anyone called to report a crime.

The Facebook group, which began posting the home addresses of public health workers on Monday, Dec. 28, quickly attracted two high-profile members: Republican Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas and Parker Mayor Jeff Toborg.

A spokeswoman for Thomas said she joined the group to monitor its activities. Toborg said he accepted an invitation to join the group without looking at its purpose or content.

Thomas later released a statement saying she was not condoning the doxing of public health employees when she joined the Facebook group dedicated to doxing public health employees.

Hall wrote on Facebook that his goal was to exert pressure on Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by targeting public health employees “who think they can flex muscles in businesses.”

“We’ll see how strong they are at their homes,” Hall said.

9NEWS has reached out to Polis’ office, Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) regarding the threats.

CDPHE provided the following statement:

"We are notifying the proper authorities and taking the actions necessary to protect our staff, who are working tirelessly to respond to this pandemic. We are disappointed and disheartened by the doxing, but are confident that most Coloradans are behind us and understand that our public health protocols are necessary to protect everyone’s safety and wellbeing."

Within hours of posting names and home addresses of public health employees, the page had a new submission of health inspectors' business cards.

“For the list,” the poster wrote.

Several attempts to reach Hall on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

9NEWS' partners at Colorado Politics reported that Hall was behind a perceived threat in July when a grocery store employee was doxed for her political views.

“Have your exact location thanks to your information,” Hall messaged, according to Colorado Politics. “Patriots are on the way.”

Hall’s Facebook group posting the home addresses of public health employees is the second doxing attack by GOP leaders in Douglas County in December.

State Representative Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, who was recently unseated as House Minority Leader, defended his decision to dox a journalist in retaliation for an unflattering article.

Neville posted a Denver Post reporter’s home address on social media in revenge for an article outlining how Neville steered campaign funds to a family business.

Neville’s actions drew a strong rebuke from incoming House Republican Leader Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland.

"The release of a journalist's private information in retaliation for an unflattering story is wrong...," McKean told 9NEWS. "This type of reprisal is not acceptable and does not represent the values we, as Republicans, hold."

Hall removed the doxing group page Tuesday afternoon.

He also removed calls to dox public health employees from his Facebook page.

He briefly posted then deleted the apology below