ATLANTA — The governor's office had to field more calls than usual, Monday, after conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity urged his viewers to contact them.

It came after reports suggested Kemp plans to announce businesswoman Kelly Loffeler as his pick to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is retiring at the end of the year, instead of conservative Rep. Doug Collins.

On his website, Hannity wrote that Kemp is poised to "rebuke President Trump in the coming days" with the selection of Loeffler, described by many pundits as a "centrist."

Hannity warned that the appointment - just weeks before a potential impeachment trial - "could seriously harm the White House’s efforts to end the Democrats’ ongoing Ukraine hearings and other pointless investigations."

11Alive reached out to the governor's office, and while they confirmed they have received several calls about the Senate selection, it seems Hannity posted an old number. Kemp's office says it still works, but it's not the best way to reach them.

They added that they're managing the number of calls well and "hearing everyone out."

Though not yet official, Loeffler, an owner of WNBA team the Atlanta Dream and a political newcomer, is reported to be Kemp's favored appointee. Georgia 9th District Rep. Doug Collins was also reportedly a contender.

Collins is a strong conservative Republican and is seen by many as a "pitbull" for President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. He has been viewed as staunchly defending the president and his positions during some of the recent televised impeachment hearings.

RELATED: Report: Trump prefers Collins over Kemp's pick for Isakson's Senate seat

A number of political insiders have said that Trump would prefer to have Collins in the Senate and has been very vocal about the matter.

It is uncertain when Kemp will make an official announcement.

Loeffler, if appointed, would serve in the Senate for about 10 months before she will have to defend the seat in an open-to-all special election for the remaining two years of Isakson’s term in November 2020.

