WASHINGTON — A Georgia Senator got an up-close and personal encounter with constituents opposed to embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

A video posted by the account CPD Action appears to show Sen. David Perdue walking through Reagan International Airport, when a group of activists who identified as victims of sexual assault confronted the senator.

In the video, a group appears to surround Perdue as they try to challenge and question him about the Senate Judicial Committee's decision to greenlight an FBI investigation into claims of sexual misbehavior by Brett Kavanaugh alleged by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

During that confrontation, video appears to show one member of the group move into the senator's path, offering her hand to Perdue to shake. He declines to take it, before ducking into a bathroom.

WATCH: @sendavidperdue refuses to shake hands with survivors who are trying to share their stories with him. "Don't touch me" he says when our co-ed @jeppsaddison reaches out.



Fine. You don’t want to be touched. Yeah, neither do women. #Stopkavanaugh#CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Vmq5vzxECx — CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 1, 2018

The tweet's text claims Perdue told the group "Don't touch me," however, 11Alive could not distinguish exactly what was said.

11Alive reached out to Purdue's office to get a response to the video; a spokeswoman told 11Alive that "Senator Perdue is always willing to hear from all sides, but certainly, there is a more productive way to have these conversations," pointing to several videos of similar confrontations with other senators on the account's page.

The confrontations come at a time as Senate Democrats and Republicans are locked in a bitter battle over the confirmation of judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Democrats accused their Republicans of trying to ram through the nominee before fully investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by the judge in both high school and college. Meanwhile, Republicans accuse Democrats of conducting a smear campaign against the nominee.

