ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in Atlanta, the White House confirms.

The Vice President will be in town Thursday to visit the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Atlanta field office. That's where the White House said Pence will be briefed about the work of local ICE agents and the "broader mission of border security."

After, the Vice President will give remarks to ICE agents and community leaders.

The visit comes nearly six months after the City of Atlanta terminated its relationship with ICE and removed all detainees from the Atlanta City Jail under the order of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

After, ICE entered into an agreement with a private facility in Clayton County to house detainees. There are three other detention centers in Georgia, hours away from Atlanta, in Lumpkin, Ocilla and Folkston.

The visit also comes in the midst of President Trump declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border in an attempt to get more than $8 billion for a border wall - a move Congress tried to block last week. However, the President issued his first veto to overrule that bi-partisan measure by lawmakers that sought to stop the emergency declaration.