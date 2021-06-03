Senators Warnock and Ossoff returning to Georgia after COVID relief plan vote

The Senate approved President Biden's $1.9 trillion plan on a 50-49 party-line vote on Saturday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Georgia senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will be returning to Georgia Saturday afternoon following the US Senate passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

Sen. Warnock and Sen. Ossoff will speak to reporters at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport following their return to Georgia.

Dubbed the American Rescue Plan, the package will include $1,400 direct relief payments to individuals making up to $75,000, with checks phasing out at $80,000. In addition, there will be an expansion of the earned income tax credit, and additional assistance provided to individuals under the plan.

According to Sen. Warnock, the plan also provides more funding for rural hospitals in Georgia and across the nation, as well as vaccine distribution and additional resources.

Following Saturday's 50-49 party-line vote by the Senate, the package returns to the US House for final consideration before heading to the president for his signature.

Warnock said that the legislation was the kind of work that Georgia voters had in mind when they sent him to the Senate.