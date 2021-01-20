WATCH LIVE: NBC News coverage of the Inaugural Parade Across America

A virtual parade to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The official swearing-in ceremony for President Joe Biden have concluded, but more events are planned throughout the day.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden departed the platform at the U.S. Capitol following a ceremony that included Biden taking the oath Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States. Vice President Kamala Harris also took her oath of office, becoming the nation’s first female vice president.

The day included musical performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Celebrated poet Amanda Gorman read a piece noting that, “while democracy can be permanently delayed, it can never be permanently denied.”

City of South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall delivered a stately Pledge of Allegiance at the Inauguration. Watch that moment, here.

Following his departure from the platform, Biden signed paperwork in the President’s Room within the U.S. Capitol. Afterward, he reviewed troops outside the Capitol before departing and traveling to Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony with former presidents in attendance.