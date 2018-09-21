AUSTIN — After months of back and forth, the two men vying to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate will finally face-off in the first of three debates Friday, Sept. 21.

The race between Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke is close. Even the latest polls are at odds over who's in the lead. And that's a big deal in a state where a Democrat has not won a statewide election since 1988.

"We're going to see in November, record-breaking Democratic turnout," Senator Cruz told his supporters during a rally in Webster.

But Senator Cruz still has an edge.

"Here's the good news," he continued. "This is Texas."

Looking back at voter turnout in previous elections, Republicans have outnumbered Democrats by 500,000 to 900,000 voters.

Congressman O'Rourke is trying to get people to see beyond red and blue.

"We're for people. Not parties, not corporations, not special interests. People," he said speaking to reporters at Texas State University. "And it's going to be the people of Texas who allow us to achieve these ambitions that we've described."

Those ambitions will be the topic of Friday's debate which is focused on Domestic policy. And like many things, it's a subject that the candidates who don't exactly see eye to eye on.

The 60-minute debate will be held in Dallas at Southern Methodist University starting at 6 p.m. CDT. The two are expected to discuss domestic policy.

And although it may be in a different city, you can watch from anywhere on KVUE.com and on KVUE's Facebook page.

Here are five watch parties happening around Austin if you want to make a night of it:

Black Star Co-op from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Full Circle Bar from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Takoba from 5 p.m. to midnight

The Brixton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

