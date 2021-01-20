Where does the vice president live?

We all know the White House is home to the president, but what about the vice president?

WASHINGTON — After Wednesday's inauguration ceremony, Joe Biden will officially become the nation's 46th president. Governing beside him over the next four years will be Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian-American woman to hold the office.

As soon as all the ceremonies are over, the president will eventually retire to the White House -- his home for the next four years. But what about the vice president? Where would Harris go?

Well, for the last 40 years, the vice president has lived at Number One Observatory Circle in northwestern Washington D.C., also known as the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory (USNO).

The building was originally constructed in 1893 for the superintendent of the USNO. But, in 1923, the superintendent was kicked out so that the chief of naval operations could move in himself.

It wasn't until 1974 that Congress refurbished the house for the vice president. Prior to that, the vice president typically lived in their own home with their families. However, the cost of security for a private residence eventually grew too expensive so the move was made. Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter's vice president, was the first person to move into the USNO.

According to the White House website, despite vice presidents living on the grounds, the observatory is still fully operational.

"Scientists observe the sun, moon, planets, and selected stars, determine and precisely measure the time, and publish astronomical data needed for accurate navigation."