New cameras enhance Georgia State Capitol security

Surveillance cameras added indoors, more coming

GEORGIA, USA — The Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta is getting a $5 million security upgrade that includes an 8-foot tall fence as well as security cameras. Such cameras have become commonplace elsewhere, but not in some key parts of the Capitol.

In recent months, the state has quietly mounted new security cameras outside the offices of the governor and the secretary of state – as well as around the capitol rotunda.

Former legislator Earl Ehrhart says more is better. "That seems to be part of the world we’re in today so I think security cameras are there for a good reason -- to protect the public," said Ehrhart, a former GOP House Rules Committee chairman from Powder Springs. His wife, Ginny, now serves in the legislature.

On the capitol’s third floor, where the legislature meets, there are no security cameras. In much of the electronic age, legislators shunned security cameras – worried that their images might get used against them if spotted talking with the wrong people.

"The members of the legislature would prefer not to have their daily movements recorded," former state Rep. Doug Teper told 11Alive News in a story produced in May 2016, after the first outdoor surveillance cameras were mounted at the capitol.

Teper served in the legislature sixteen years and said he was among the lawmakers who preferred no video record of casual hallway encounters.

"In this day and time, where any kind of video -- grainy black and white video that’s shown -- can be reinterpreted. It could look bad," Teper chuckled.

In last year’s US Senate race, candidate Doug Collins got clobbered by some fellow Republicans because he’d gotten photographed with Democrat Stacey Abrams when both Abrams and Collins were members of the state House.

Security camera images could become subject to open records act disclosure – producing more potential discomfort for lawmakers.

But Ehrhart – who still works at the capitol as a lobbyist – says the same security issues that delivered the exterior fence should mean more security cameras too. "I think a lot of the legislators today know that this is a digital world. Everybody has a cell phone camera," he told 11Alive News Tuesday.