Kemp appoints interim DFCS director after abrupt departure of current leader

The move was announced on Friday.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp appointed an interim head of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services after the abrupt departure of that agency's current leader on Friday.

Candice Broce, the current chief operating officer of the Governor's Office, will serve in the interim role.

The Governor's Office did not detail the circumstances behind the departure of Tom C. Rawlings, who was appointed by Gov. Kemp in Feb. 2019 to head the agency.

Broce has previously been Kemp's communications director and chief deputy executive counsel.

"Candice Broce has served in numerous vital roles in my administration and I deeply appreciate her willingness to lead a critical state government agency on an interim basis," the governor said in a statement. "I know she will bring dedication, integrity, and leadership to the Division of Family & Children Services so the agency can deliver the highest quality of care and essential services to Georgians in need."