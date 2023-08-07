'We will save some other people' | Mother of 16-year-old girl who took her life after being bullied reacts to new cyberbullying bill

The bill would add requirements for social media companies and schools.

GEORGIA, USA — Editor's note: This story discuses death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

A new bill is in the works that aims to protect children in Georgia from online bullies.

Lynita Rugless, an Atlanta mother, wished that the law had been in place last month, which could have potentially saved her daughter's life.

16-year-old Azaria White died from suicide just one mile away from the State Capitol in Southwest Atlanta, where the law is now being crafted, on July 14.

Rugless stated that cyberbullying caused Azaria's suicide.

The grieving mother remembers the moments she touched her daughter’s cold, lifeless body.

“It hurts. She had left a notification on my phone about it being her first day as a junior. It notified me and just broke me down,” she said.

New legislation announced at the State Capitol on Monday aims to stop cyberbullying.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte, who sponsored the bill, thinks Azaria's story highlighted the significance of these laws.

Lawmakers are still crafting the bill’s language, but they have two targets in mind — social media companies and school districts.

Social media companies would have to verify the age of users.

For users under the age of 18, companies would have to develop mechanisms that allow parents to grant and also withdraw their consent.

Companies would also have to remove features they know or find to be addictive.

The bill would require schools to address cyberbullying and teach students how to use social media properly.

11Alive’s Tracey Amick Peer read the bill’s top priorities to Rugless on Monday, and she broke down crying.

“Oh wow, that’s awesome. 'Look at what you’ve done, oh baby, we will save some other people,’” said Rugless.

Anavitarte plans to file this legislation at the beginning of the next session in January.