Nikema Williams, Dem candidate for John Lewis' seat, says National Black Voter Day is about making a plan

Williams is likely headed to Congress to continue Lewis' legacy from the heavily Democratic 5th District.

ATLANTA — State Sen. Nikema Williams said National Black Voter Day, which was held Friday for the first time, is about making a plan to ensure that Black voters have their voices heard.

Williams, the Democratic candidate to fill John Lewis' seat in Georgia's 5th Congressional District, spoke to 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant about the importance of getting resources to voters that, she said, are not be prioritized by Georgia's secretary of state.

The November general election is 46 days away and Williams - likely headed to Congress out of the heavily Democratic 5th District - said the time is now to start thinking about absentee voting, early voting and other preparations.

"You need to make a plan. Today is about making a plan to vote," she said. "Georgians will start to receive ballots as early as this weekend. The secretary of state is mailing them out starting today, so make a plan - whether it is voting by mail, whether it is planning to put on personal protection equipment, put your mask on, put your gloves on, socially distance and vote in person, or voting early. Make a plan and have that planned out so you know how you're going to safely cast your ballot this election."

Democrats nationally have voiced concerns that the vote will be suppressed by tactics that make it more difficult than necessary to cast a ballot. Williams said the Democratic Party of Georgia is at the forefront of fighting to ensure smooth access to voting.

"Our chief elections administrator in the state of Georgia is the secretary of state (Brad Raffensperger), and leadership has to make sure that they're stepping up to the plate doing their part. But in the absence of the secretary of state willing to do his job then the Democratic Party has stepped in, and we've been doing education around the clock, we've expanded our voter protection team, we're the first Democratic Party in the country to have a full-time voter protection team," she said. "Our hotline is working around the clock, we have volunteer attorneys that are working with us, because in spite of the failures of our secretary of state we want to make sure that when we say your vote counts or we ask you to turn out to vote, we want to make sure that it actually counts and we are doing the work that our secretary of state has failed to do."

Looking at the legacy of John Lewis and others who have held the 5th Congressional District seat, including Amb. Andrew Young, Williams said she has an "obligation to make sure that I'm uplifting and centering Black voices."

She said she was encouraged by the June primary, which she said saw Black voters make up 33 percent of the electorate - more than in 2008, with former President Barack Obama on the ballot.

"We increased voter turnout amongst Black voters and we are continuing to do that moving towards November," she said.

The state senator also reiterated that she is not considering partaking in a debate with her Republican challenger, Angela Stanton-King.

Williams indicated instead she's focusing on her child's virtual education at home and her full-time work during the days, and meeting with voters and groups in Zoom sessions in the evenings.

She said she and Stanton-King, a vocal supporter of President Trump, were "on different ends of the spectrum" and she claimed her opponent's views were "not representative of the values of the district."

That debate, with or without Williams, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 with the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting hosting.