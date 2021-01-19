Georgia lawmaker introduces legislation to ban Trump from US Capitol

Nikema Williams, who represents the 5th district, said he should not be allowed inside the Capitol due to his actions on Jan. 6 that proved to be deadly.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Georgia congresswoman introduced legislation last week following the riot at the U.S. Capitol essentially banning President Donald Trump from entering the building after his term expires.

Nikema Williams, who represents the 5th district, said he should not be allowed inside the Capitol due to his actions on Jan. 6 that proved to be deadly.

"President Trump has shown time and time again that he is a danger to our democracy and a threat to the country," she said. "The resolution I introduced directs the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms, as well as the Capitol police to update their regulations to prohibit the President from entering the Capitol once he leaves office.

She said the President's actions "cannot go unchecked."

On Jan. 6, a violent mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from confirming Biden’s Electoral College victory. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

Trump had falsely said for weeks that the election was stolen from him. He was impeached earlier this week on a charge of incitement of an insurrection.

Trump is only the first President to be impeached twice during his term.

"While the Senate moves forward with impeachment proceedings, it is important that the House of Representatives prevent the President from inflicting further damage and disruption of Congressional business," she said.