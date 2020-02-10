Ga. Democrat tweets about Trump's mask behavior after positive COVID test; Republicans respond

Gov. Brian Kemp's press secretary called a tweet by the state senator running for Congress 'gross.'

ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans objected Friday to a tweet by state Sen. Nikema Williams saying "looks like somebody should be more consistent with wearing a mask" after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Williams is the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic candidate likely headed to Congress in the November election for John Lewis' 5th District seat.

Williams, for her part, did not back away from the sentiment, saying she was "not drawing attention to myself" but "drawing attention to the importance of wearing a mask."

Responding to her original tweet, which was sent out overnight shortly after news of the president and first lady's positive tests broke, Gov. Brian Kemp's press secretary Cody Hall called it "gross."

Seth Weathers, the former Trump Georgia campaign director, replied to the tweet and tagged Siraj Hashmi, a commentator with the conservative Washington Examiner, who keeps a weekly list of "people who need their phones taken away based on bad takes."

Weathers said he had a nomination for the list.

I have a nomination @SirajAHashmi ✍️ — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) October 2, 2020

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein said he'd heard from as many as 45 Georgia Republicans reacting to the tweet. Responding to him, Williams said her response was still, "WEAR A MASK."

My response: WEAR A MASK. — Senator Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) October 2, 2020

Responding to another critic who called her tweet "bad form," Williams argued, "bad form is the President down playing this pandemic and the importance of wearing a mask."

Several of her Democratic colleagues in the Georgia Legislature also came to her defense.

Holy selective outrage Batman!



Seriously though, no one wishes the virus on anyone, which is why we have encouraged mask wearing. But there is a DIRECT contrast between Mr. Trump and Joe Biden, and that is their willingness to wear a mask and encourage others to do so too! pic.twitter.com/VUmZEqvmAm — Representative Dr. Jasmine Clark - HD 108 (@JasmineForHD108) October 2, 2020

After initially resisting masks in public, in July the president began sometimes wearing them for more intimate appearances. He often is not seen with them at his more high profile events, though he usually has an established distance on stage from the crowd for those.

Trump has said he wears a mask "when needed."

When Trump was in Atlanta on September 25 for a campaign event, he got off Air Force One without a mask and greeted Governor Kemp and the first lady who took of their masks while talking to him. At a later event in Cobb County, he also did not wear a mask on stage, but did not appear to closely interact with anyone.

It's not yet been established exactly where the president contracted the coronavirus, though it was first announced Thursday night his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.