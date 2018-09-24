It's been more than two weeks since Nike released their "Just do it" anniversary ad campaign featuring embattled former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but the fallout continues.

11Alive’s Natisha Lance came across a post on Facebook of a letter allegedly given to employees at an Acura and Volvo dealership in Athens.

The letter tells employees that Nike apparel will no longer be allowed at the dealership starting Oct. 1.

11Alive made calls and sent emails to try to get a response from the dealership about it, but could not reach anyone. However, the Red and Black newspaper in Athens reports they spoke to the owner of the dealership, Charles Middleton.

He said the decision is a way to avoid confrontation with customers who may be offended saying "I, at all costs, want to protect our employees from any conversation that could get out of hand," he’s quoted as saying.

The letter also allegedly tells employees to not openly discuss politics or religion.

Since Kaepernick’s ad, Nike's market value has gone up by $6 billion, and Destiny World Church in Austell was at least part of that. Last week the church launched a "Just do it" essay challenge to local high school students. The four winners received Nike stock as part of the prize.

