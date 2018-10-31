ATLANTA – Orpah Winfrey is coming to Atlanta to build momentum for Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams.

She will join Abrams in two town hall conversations on Thursday – one in Marietta and another in Decatur.

Tickets are first come, first serve. The events are free and open to the public. People interested in requesting tickets must register by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Oprah and Stacey Abrams Town Hall Events

MARIETTA

Where: Cobb Civic Center’s Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta

When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

Time: Doors open at 11 a.m., event begins at 12:30 p.m.

DECATUR

Where: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center in Decatur

When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

Time: Doors open at 2:30 p.m., event begins at 4 p.m.

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

