ATLANTA – Orpah Winfrey is coming to Atlanta to build momentum for Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams.
She will join Abrams in two town hall conversations on Thursday – one in Marietta and another in Decatur.
Tickets are first come, first serve. The events are free and open to the public. People interested in requesting tickets must register by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Oprah and Stacey Abrams Town Hall Events
MARIETTA
Where: Cobb Civic Center’s Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta
When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018
Time: Doors open at 11 a.m., event begins at 12:30 p.m.
DECATUR
Where: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center in Decatur
When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018
Time: Doors open at 2:30 p.m., event begins at 4 p.m.
RELATED | How to get tickets to see Obama in Atlanta and Trump in Macon
Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:
Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections
Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections
Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp
Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store