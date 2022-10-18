What to know about Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams virtual event

The event is set to take place Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is joining Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a virtual event Thursday.

According to Abrams' campaign website, all are welcome to join.

"I’m excited to join an extraordinary storyteller and my friend, Oprah Winfrey, for a conversation about this historic election, the #UnfinishedBusiness we have here in Georgia, and how we can write the next greatest chapter in our state's history," Abrams wrote in a social media post.

Back in 2018, Winfrey joined Abrams for a town hall meeting in Marietta.