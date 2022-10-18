What to know about Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams virtual event

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is joining Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a virtual event Thursday.
The event is set to take place Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m.
According to Abrams' campaign website, all are welcome to join.
"I’m excited to join an extraordinary storyteller and my friend, Oprah Winfrey, for a conversation about this historic election, the #UnfinishedBusiness we have here in Georgia, and how we can write the next greatest chapter in our state's history," Abrams wrote in a social media post.
Back in 2018, Winfrey joined Abrams for a town hall meeting in Marietta.
On Monday night, all three candidates for Georgia's governor faced off in a debate in Atlanta. Democratic challenger Abrams clashed with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Libertarian Shane Hazel over various topics including abortion and crime. You can watch the highlights on 11Alive's YouTube channel.