Loan to candidate's dad sparks federal relief debate

Ossoff says PPP saved 30 jobs at his father's business

ATLANTA — Republicans are attacking Democrat Jon Ossoff for being critical of federal bailouts while his father accepted a small business loan during the pandemic.

Ossoff is running for the US Senate against Republican incumbent David Perdue.

Ossoff has been critical of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which has funneled money into struggling businesses of all sizes during the recession. But he has praised the Paycheck Protection Program for helping small businesses.

One of those small businesses is Strafford Publications Inc., a modest business in Midtown Atlanta founded by Ossoff’s father.

Federal records show Strafford Publications received a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million, which saved 30 jobs.

While campaigning for the US Senate, Ossoff has said the CARES Act bailout has put too much money into businesses that don’t need federal help.

"Trillions of dollars have flowed, virtually overnight, to Wall Street investment banks and to some of the largest and most powerful corporations in America," Ossoff told 11Alive News on Monday. "Small businesses like my father's, like thousands of small businesses across this state, should come first."

In a news release, Georgia Republicans said PPP has saved 1.5 million jobs in Georgia and that “Ossoff should be thanking (Sen. Perdue) for passing legislation that appears to have saved his father’s company.”

After winning the Democratic Senate nomination, Ossoff is facing Perdue in the November General Election.

But Democrats say half of a trillion dollars in relief funding has gone to what critics call a “corporate slush fund” for large businesses that do have the means to help themselves.