Ossoff making Senate push to upgrade MARTA bus fleet

ATLANTA — Sen. Jon Ossoff said Tuesday he is launching a push in Congress to upgrade MARTA's bus fleet.

The senator told 11Alive he's looking to secure just under $4 million in funding to replace several current buses that require diesel fuel with electric buses that would represent the "latest and safest technology" in public transportation.

He said benefits of new MARTA buses would include expanding and improving MARTA transportation services and reducing air pollution in metro Atlanta.

"I've heard consistently from constituents in metro Atlanta that upgraded buses, that are safer, using the newest technology, is a priority - and we have to reduce the air pollution that's dangerous for children's health," he said.

Ossoff said he would aim to build a bipartisan coalition to secure the funding.