Patients turned away from abortion clinics after Georgia's 'heartbeat law' takes effect

The heartbeat law changes rules.

ATLANTA — Georgia abortion clinics entered a new reality Thursday as they turned away patients because the state’s heartbeat law went into full effect late Wednesday.

"I’m grateful we are in a position to help some people but I am deeply concerned about all the people we are turning away," said Kajelyn Jackson, executive director of the Feminist Women's Health Center, one of Atlanta’s most longstanding abortion clinics.

Wednesday morning, it was able to provide abortions up to 22 weeks gestation. Wednesday night, the number dropped to six weeks.

Because menstrual cycles take about four weeks, the six-week window is shorter than it sounds, Jackson said. A pregnant patient could take days to realize her cycle failed to re-start after three or four weeks. It could take her a day to take an at-home pregnancy test, another day contacting an abortion clinic. – and getting the state-required legal disclosure -- starting a one-day waiting period.

And then, clinic schedules are often booked for several days before an appointment is available.

"This is an unrealistic circumstance that’s going to eliminate care for thousands and thousands of people in Georgia and across the United States," Jackson said. This is because women in states with restrictive laws often traveled to Georgia for abortions before the heartbeat bill was enacted.