Tucker Library evacuated during voting due to a pepper spray incident

Fire officials said no one one was hurt and that voting would resume.
Credit: WXIA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Voting was temporarily suspended at a location in DeKalb County after workers and voters started having trouble breathing due to a strong smell, according to their elections press relations department.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said they were called to the Tucker Library by police around 2:14 p.m. regarding a smell at the location. People reported that it was hard to breathe.

DeKalb Fire and a Hazmat team were dispatched to the library.  

After the fire department investigated, they realized that someone had sprayed pepper spray at the library. However, officials said they didn't find anything and no one was hurt. 

Fire officials said the scene is clear and that the location is back open for voting. 

