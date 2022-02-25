David Perdue shakes hands in campaign ad with ex-Georgia deputy arrested on child pornography charges

The clip has since been replaced, according to Perdue's campaign.

ATLANTA — Former Sen. David Perdue is coming under fire over a political ad he was running during his gubernatorial race.

Gov. Brian Kemp's re-election campaign team reached out to 11Alive claiming an ad that began airing Tuesday shows Perdue shaking hands with a former Forsyth County deputy. The deputy was fired in 2020 after he was arrested for child pornography.

The clip appears briefly with one of Perdue's main campaign points, saying he'll be tough on crime.

11Alive reached out to Perdue's campaign to ask about the ad. They said the footage was a mistake and have since removed the clip, but they did not answer other questions about it.