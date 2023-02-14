Pete Buttigieg to visit Atlanta to highlight progress on infrastructure law

The department said Buttigieg would be in Atlanta Wednesday "to highlight progress on implementing the historic infrastructure law" and expanding jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta is expecting a visit from the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, on Wednesday, according to a release from his office.

The department said Buttigieg would be in Atlanta and Commerce "to highlight progress on implementing the historic infrastructure law" and expanding jobs.

To date, the Biden-Harris Administration's infrastructure law has approved funding of $42 billion to invest in Georgia's roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports, "and roughly $159 million for clean water."

The department said they have planned over 154 projects in the Peach State, including increased funding for affordable high-speed internet. Other projects the transportation department highlights include improvements to the Savannah Harbor, widening, updating and modernizing the 40-year-old Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and more.

Clean Energy and Domestic Manufacturing Project Spotlight

Solvay Battery Manufacturing Facility

The Department of Energy has awarded Solvay $178 million to build a new battery-grade polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) facility in Augusta, GA, to supply the needs of the North American electric vehicle (E.V.) and energy storage markets. PVDF enables E.V. batteries to go farther on a single charge and enhances battery durability. The planned project has the potential to provide enough PVDF to supply over five million E.V. batteries per year at full capacity and create more than 500 local construction and 100 highly skilled manufacturing jobs. Solvay will also partner with local universities to recruit disadvantaged STEM majors.

See here for the full list of 2022 Battery Materials Processing grant recipients.

Roads and Bridges Project

Reimagine North Avenue: County of Athens-Clarke – RAISE Program

The project received $25 million from the Department of Transportation to make complete street improvements along North Avenue, which is a main connection between low-income communities north of State Route 10 and resources in Downtown Athens. Ten bus stops along the corridor will be upgraded to accommodate sidewalks and transit stops, while pedestrian traffic signals and lighting improvements will promote safety for those using them. The road will be resurfaced with drainage improvements, and a shared-use path will provide residents with improved access to affordable transportation options.

See here for more information on awarded grants through the RAISE program.

Ports & Waterways Project Spotlight

Savannah Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded $48 million to the Savannah Harbor to fully fund environmental monitoring (two years during construction and 10 years post-construction).

See here for the full list of U.S. Army Corps projects announced in 2022.

Resilience Project Spotlight

Radium Springs Watershed

The Department of Agriculture awarded $13 million to Radium Springs to reduce the impact of flooding through the Radium Springs Watershed project through the Natural Resources and Conservation Service.

See here for the full list of Natural Resources and Conservation Service projects announced in 2022.

Clean Buses Spotlight

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will receive $19.3 million in funding from the Federal Transit Authority to purchase new battery electric buses and charging equipment to replace older CNG buses that have surpassed their useful life. The project will improve air quality in the Atlanta area and bolster the transit workforce by supporting a two-year apprenticeship program and collaborations with local technical colleges.

See here for more information on low or no emission bus programs that have been announced in 2022.

Airport Project Spotlight

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

The Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport received a nearly $40 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to widen, update and modernize the 40-year-old Concourse D. The project will increase capacity, improve ADA compliance, achieve LEED gold certification, and support over 500 construction jobs.