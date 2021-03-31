Pete Buttigieg to tout infrastructure plan in Atlanta this week

The U.S. transportation secretary will be touting the Biden administration's American Jobs Plan.

ATLANTA — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be traveling to Atlanta this week, the federal Department of Transportation announced.

Buttigieg will be making the trip on Friday.

In a release, DOT said the transportation secretary would be "highlighting the American Jobs Plan and how its investments will create millions of jobs and rebuild and modernize America's infrastructure."

Further details on Buttigieg's visit were not immediately released.

The American Jobs Plan is the Biden administration's more than $2 trillion proposal for investments in infrastructure that the White House says will address roads, bridges, airports and other transit upgrades, as well as tackle areas such as drinking water, clean energy, and internet access.