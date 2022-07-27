11Alive Poll | Georgia voters not backing Biden

A new poll by 11Alive and SurveyUSA shows nearly half of Georgia voters don't approve of his role in office.

ATLANTA — As Georgia prepares to head into a contentious November election, voters are taking a look at the political makeup of the country and if the reliably red state will flip blue or flip Congress. It's proving to have a trickle-down effect as Georgia voters weigh in on how they feel about President Joe Biden.

A new poll by 11Alive, commissioned through SurveyUSA, asked registered voters across the state if they strongly approved or disapproved of the president's time in the White House, providing options on a spectrum. New data shows that Biden's approval rating is down from when voters were polled in April.

SurveyUSA polled 950 adults and of them, 753 are registered voters who commented on Biden's time in office.

His highest approval ratings come from those who voted for him in 2020. A majority of this group is made up of voters who identify as Democrat, liberal and/or African American. His lowest ratings are among those who voted for former President Donald Trump in the last presidential election. This pool of people is also made up of voters who identify as Republican, conservative and white -- or a mix of these characteristics.

When asked whether a voter-approved of Joe Biden's job in office, more than half leaned toward disapproval. Alternatively, about a quarter of pollsters said they strongly approve of the president's performance these past two years thus far.

These results come as a judge recently decided that a grand jury report looking into Trump's potential 2020 election interference in Georgia won't be released before voters head to the polls in November. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation and has assembled a special grand jury to listen to testimony and consider other evidence before the office turns over the findings to another district attorney to consider prosecution.

Willis pursued the case after the now-infamous call, first reported by the Washington Post, reveals Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State and election leader Brad Raffensperger to "recalculate" the vote count in 2020. Trump is heard asking Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes."

That slim margin is what teetered Georgia in Biden's favor, securing his presidency, political analysts say. Now, two years later, poll numbers show Biden's popularity in the state is teetering in the opposite direction -- even after removing Trump from the conversation.

Results below:

Are you registered to vote in the state of Georgia?

79% Yes

18% No

3% Not Sure

*950 adults were asked this question.

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President?

16% Strongly Approve

23% Somewhat Approve

14% Somewhat Disapprove

42% Strongly Disapprove

5% Not Sure

*753 registered voters answered this question.