Poll shows Hispanic voters leaning into GOP candidates

Democrats are still stronger, but an 11Alive poll shows there's a closer split.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Hispanic and Latino voters frequently get included in the category "voters of color" – often viewed as reliably Democratic, but an 11Alive statewide election poll released this week shows some surprising numbers that give encouragement to Republicans.

In Georgia, the poll suggests Republicans are successfully connecting with this voting block.

Although Republicans in Georgia and around the country often talk about stopping illegal immigration at the southern border -- GOP leaders believe Hispanic voters in Georgia have quietly embraced the overall Republican message.

Poll data appears to show that Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp, running for reelection, and Herschel Walker running for the United States Senate have substantial support among Hispanic voters – especially compared to Black voters.

Only a fraction of the voters surveyed in the poll were Hispanic, giving the numbers little statistical value -- but they provide a snapshot.

The data showed Kemp with 9 percent support among Black voters, but 35 percent among Hispanic voters. Walker had five percent support from Black voters, 40 percent support from Hispanic voters.

The poll showed Democrats Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock still have more Hispanic voters in their tent, but not overwhelmingly so.

"We believe in family. We believe in faith. We believe in freedom. We believe in democracy. We’re very afraid socialist policies in our (ancestral) countries, failing in our countries, are coming to this one," said Jaime Florez, an organizer with the Republican National Committee.

Florez was among those on hand when Republicans opened a Hispanic outreach office in Gwinnett County – part of an effort to grow the GOP beyond its historic base of older white voters.

"We as Hispanics, we got a lot of promises from Democrats for many years and they never delivered. So it’s a very good opportunity for Republicans to do so," Florez said.