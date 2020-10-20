Poll finds majority don't trust what Trump has said about his health

ATLANTA — In the wake of testing positive for the coronavirus, a majority of American said they don't trust what President Trump has said about his health, a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll found.
Asked whether they trust what the president "has said about his health after testing positive for the coronavirus," 52% responded they do not, while 38% responded they do.
Another 10% said they were either not aware or had no answer.
The poll found a stark divide in that answer based on a respondent's political leanings, with 82% of those on the Republican side saying they trusted the president and 92% on the Democratic side saying they didn't.
Among those who identified as independent, 59% said they didn't trust his statements on his health compared to 20% who did.
The data came from 78,524 Americans who responded to SurveyMonkey's online polling between Oct. 12-18.
The poll also showed somewhat improving confidence in November's election, though still a broader lack of confidence overall, after many Americans have begun the early voting process - including record numbers in Georgia.
The poll found 19% of respondents saying they are "not at all confident" that the "November election will be conducted in a fair and equal way." That's down from a peak of 24% in mid-September. Another 31% said they "somewhat confident," the highest such rate since the question began being asked in August.
But overall, 53% still expressed a lack of confidence, versus 46% who generally express confidence.
Most Americans, 58%, said they will vote early in person or by mail, while 31% plan to vote in person on Election Day. Nine percent of respondents said they might not vote at all.