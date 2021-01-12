President Biden calls Andre Dickens, congratulates him on mayoral win

The mayor-elect posted about their call on Twitter adding that he's looking forward to collaborating with the Biden Administration.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden is the latest person to offer their support to Atlanta's mayor-elect.

Andre Dickens spoke with the president over the phone, according to a tweet his campaign account posted on Friday. Dickens was recently named the city's new top leader. He will be inaugurated next month.

"Thank you, POTUS, for the phone call," the social media post read. "I appreciate your leadership and your support."

The mayoral role isn't affiliated with a political party; however, Georgia helped seal the presidential election for Biden with Atlanta voters swaying the state blue last November.

Dickens said with his new leadership role, he hopes to collaborate with the White House.

"We have work to do here in Atlanta, and I look forward to working with you and your administration to help move Atlanta forward," Dickens wrote.

Atlanta's mayor-elect has received support from both sides of the aisle, with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp congratulating Dickens on his election win.

"I look forward to working with him to combat crime, spur economic development, and ensure a brighter future for our capital city and state," the governor posted to Twitter.

Current City Councilmember Andre Dickens won a runoff election Tuesday to become Atlanta’s next mayor. A surge of support powered him past the council’s current president, Felicia Moore. Dickens finished second to her during the regular election in early November.

Dickens won a campaign dominated by concern over rising violent crime in the city, arguing he would be more effective than Moore, who had often been a sometimes-lonely critic of previous mayors in her 20 years on the City Council. Moore had been the leading candidate by a wide margin in the first round of voting on Nov. 2 among 14 candidates in a nonpartisan race.