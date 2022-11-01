Live Updates | President Biden, VP Harris visit Atlanta

Here are live updates of the President's visit to Atlanta.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are touching town in Atlanta and gearing up to make their way to several stops throughout Georgia's capital city.

The pair are joining civil rights leaders and other lawmakers to speak on voting rights at the Atlanta University Center Consortium before heading to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

1:00 p.m. | Mayor Andre Dickens greets President Biden, Vice President Harris, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Raphael Warnock and more upon their arrival at the airport.

12:38 p.m. | President Joe Biden arrives in Atlanta at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Air Force One.

12:25 p.m. | Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta first at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.