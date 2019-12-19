Donald Trump became just the third United States president to be impeached Wednesday after the U.S. House vote.

Trump is facing two articles of impeachment. The first charges him with abuse of power for allegedly pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals while crucial U.S. security aid was being withheld. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling investigative efforts.

Georgia's representatives in the House voted strictly along party lines, with 9 Republican votes against the impeachment and 5 Democratic votes for the action.

Here's how Georgia representatives voted:

Yea -- in favor of the Articles of Impeachment

Nay -- opposes Articles of Impeachment

Buddy Carter (R-1st district) -- Nay

Sanford Bishop (D-2nd district) -- Yea

Drew Ferguson (R-3rd district) - Nay

Hank Johnson (D-4th district) -- Yea

John Lewis (D-5th district) -- Yea

Lucy McBath (D-6th district) -- Yea

Rob Woodall (R-7th district) -- Nay

Austin Scott (R-8th district) -- Nay

Doug Collins (R-9th district) -- Nay

Jody Hice (R-10th district) -- Nay

Barry Loudermilk (R-11th district) -- Nay

Rick. W. Allen (R-12th district) -- Nay

David Scott (D-13th district) -- Yea

Tom Graves (R-14th district) -- Nay

Overall, two Democrats voted against the impeachment; all Republicans voted against it and the one Independent voted for it. (Note: Maine Rep. Jared Golden split his votes: for the abuse of power article and against the obstruction of Congress). Several representatives did not vote and one (Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard) voted "present".

The vote does not remove Trump from office. It sets up a trial in the Senate, where the fate of Trump's presidency will be decided.

Republicans are already working on how to conduct a trial in January. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will be among those deciding Trump's fate, has already said he will work with Trump's White House counsel on how to conduct the trial.

Wednesday's vote came one day shy of the 21st anniversary of the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

Both previously-impeached presidents -- Clinton and Andrew Johnson -- were acquitted by the Senate.

