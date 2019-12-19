Donald Trump became just the third United States president to be impeached Wednesday after the U.S. House vote.
Trump is facing two articles of impeachment. The first charges him with abuse of power for allegedly pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals while crucial U.S. security aid was being withheld. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling investigative efforts.
Georgia's representatives in the House voted strictly along party lines, with 9 Republican votes against the impeachment and 5 Democratic votes for the action.
Here's how Georgia representatives voted:
Yea -- in favor of the Articles of Impeachment
Nay -- opposes Articles of Impeachment
Buddy Carter (R-1st district) -- Nay
Sanford Bishop (D-2nd district) -- Yea
Drew Ferguson (R-3rd district) - Nay
Hank Johnson (D-4th district) -- Yea
John Lewis (D-5th district) -- Yea
Lucy McBath (D-6th district) -- Yea
Rob Woodall (R-7th district) -- Nay
Austin Scott (R-8th district) -- Nay
Doug Collins (R-9th district) -- Nay
Jody Hice (R-10th district) -- Nay
Barry Loudermilk (R-11th district) -- Nay
Rick. W. Allen (R-12th district) -- Nay
David Scott (D-13th district) -- Yea
Tom Graves (R-14th district) -- Nay
Overall, two Democrats voted against the impeachment; all Republicans voted against it and the one Independent voted for it. (Note: Maine Rep. Jared Golden split his votes: for the abuse of power article and against the obstruction of Congress). Several representatives did not vote and one (Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard) voted "present".
The vote does not remove Trump from office. It sets up a trial in the Senate, where the fate of Trump's presidency will be decided.
Republicans are already working on how to conduct a trial in January. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will be among those deciding Trump's fate, has already said he will work with Trump's White House counsel on how to conduct the trial.
Wednesday's vote came one day shy of the 21st anniversary of the impeachment of Bill Clinton.
Both previously-impeached presidents -- Clinton and Andrew Johnson -- were acquitted by the Senate.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Impeachment vote puts heat on Democratic Rep. McBath
President Trump sends lengthy letter to Nancy Pelosi protesting impeachment
'He gave us no choice': Nancy Pelosi opens debate on Trump impeachment