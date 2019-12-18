ATLANTA — Protesters who want President Donald Trump to be impeached held a demonstration Tuesday night to have their message heard.

They held a rally outside of Sen. David Perude's office, which is located in Atlanta's Midtown. The crowd stood together with signs hoping to raise support of the impeachment process.

Organizers said this rally was a part of the "Nobody is Above the law" events that took place simultaneously at 5:30 p.m. nationwide.

"We knew that Georgians would want to raise their voices in support of impeachment, so we put the word out that we would host this event in Atlanta," said Janel Green, Executive Director of Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, in a news release.

The protests came on the same day Trump sent a fiery six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to express his "strongest and most powerful protest" against what he described as the "partisan impeachment crusade."

In the lengthy letter, the president accused Pelosi of cheapening the importance of impeachment and claimed that “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

The Associated Press reports that majority of House members have said they will vote on Wednesday to send the Trump charges on to the Senate for a trial next month. Republicans are already working on how to conduct that trial, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would like to end in a quick acquittal with few fireworks.

Read Trump's full letter here.

