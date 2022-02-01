American Diabetes Association endorses Warnock insulin price cap bill

The legislation, introduced last week, would limit monthly out-of-pocket insulin expenses to $35.

ATLANTA — Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock received an endorsement Wednesday from arguably the country's most prominent diabetes organization for a piece of legislation that would aim to put a hard cap on insulin costs.

The American Diabetes Association said it was endorsing the Affordable Insulin Now Act, introduced last week by Sen. Warnock and co-sponsored by several other Democrats in the Senate.

The aim of the bill would be to require Medicare as well as private insurance plans to cap insulin costs at $35 a month.

"Let's do this thing! It's time we make insulin affordable for millions of Americans!" the ADA tweeted on Wednesday.

#ICYMI: ADA has endorsed legislation introduced by US Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock creating a national co-pay cap on #insulin. Let’s do this thing! It’s time we make insulin affordable for millions of Americans! #MakeInsulinAffordable pic.twitter.com/se1ajfMBFi — amdiabetesassn (@AmDiabetesAssn) February 23, 2022

In his own tweet Warnock said that diabetes is "not a partisan issue."

"It's a disease affecting over a million Georgians. My bill to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month would help folks access lifesaving care," Warnock tweeted.

In a release when the legislation was introduced last week, Warnock's office said people with diabetes can be responsible for close to $6,000 annually in insulin expenses. According to one study, a 40-day supply rose from $350 to $650 just between 2012 and 2016.

According to Warnock, the legislation would lower the insulin costs for more than 1 million patients in Georgia.