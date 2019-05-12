ATLANTA — Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves says he'll retire after his current term in Congress.

He joins a larger-than-typical group of lawmakers taking their leave from an increasingly partisan and unproductive Washington.

The six-term congressman is the 21st House Republican to announce his retirement. He told his constituents in conservative northwest Georgia that he's entering a new season in life and wants to spend time with his soon-to-retire wife Julie and adult children.

District 14 has a strong history of electing Republicans. Graves won re-election in 2018 with more than 76 percent of the vote. Trump carried that district by 75 percent in 2016.

Currently Republicans hold nine of the 14 seats in Georgia.

“Tom’s decision not to seek re-election leaves a major hole in the Georgia delegation," Rep. Doug Collins said in a statement. "Throughout his time in Congress, Tom has been a prime example of the power of hard work and leadership."

Graves has been an elected public official since 2003, having previously served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives. He was elected to the U.S. House in June 2010, after winning a special election in Georgia's 9th Congressional District.

"Looking back on my years in the Georgia House and now nearly a decade in Congress, I am filled with gratitude," he said in a letter to his 14th District constituents.

Prior to his political career, Graves owned a landscaping business and worked as a real estate investor. He graduated from the University of Georgia.

"Now it's my turn to cheer, support and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades," he said.

Full letter from Rep. Tom Graves:

Friends and fellow Georgians,

The holidays are a time of reflection for each of us. Today, I'd like to share a few of my thoughts from last week as we all paused to give thanks.

My first real public service experience was watching my wife, Julie, lead a pro-life effort many years ago. It was inspiring to witness a community band together and cause real change.

Soon after, I found the courage to overcome my fears and run for office. I did so grounded in the creed my parents shared with me: Dream Big. Work Hard. Achieve Much.

I was motivated to push through the tough days of campaigning and the hardest days in office by my kids, Josephine, John and Janey.

The whole of my service was built upon the contributions of countless people; sacrifices of my family, late nights and long days from dozens of dedicated staff members, friendship of my colleagues, generosity of supporters and encouragement from constituents.

Looking back on my years in the Georgia House and now nearly a decade in Congress, I am filled with gratitude. My record is a testament to the collective effort of many talented and special people. The opportunities afforded to me - a North Georgia country boy from a single wide trailer - were far beyond my wildest dreams.

Serving the country I love so much, and representing the community I hold so dear, is an honor that won't be replicated. To my constituents, both past and present, thank you for your vote of confidence and trust. What an incredible privilege it has been to represent you in Congress.

As we all do, I'm entering a new season in life. An exciting season. So, the time has come for me to pass the baton. Now it's my turn to cheer, support and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades. With Julie near retirement and my kids now suddenly adults, I have decided not to seek reelection in 2020, and instead, join my family in their new and unique journeys.

I'm excited to spend the next year focused on the Committee on the Modernization of Congress. Working to improve Congress for all Americans, and all who will serve after me, seems like the perfect way to close this chapter and say, "thank you."

May God bless you, and this great and glorious cause we call America.

Freedom first,

Tom

