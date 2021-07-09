The rally is likely to drum up support for a slew of candidates that have declared they’re entering statewide races.

PERRY, Ga. — A 'Save America' rally is scheduled to take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry on September 25 at 7 p.m., according to a press release.

Former President Donald J. Trump is set to deliver remarks.

You can register for the event here.

The doors open at 2 p.m.

The rally is likely to drum up support for a slew of candidates that have declared they’re entering statewide races.

Perhaps the biggest candidate is Herschel Walker, the UGA legend who previously announced he would be running against Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. He recently received an endorsement from the former POTUS.

Trump has also thrown his support behind state senator Burt Jones for the Lieutenant Governor position currently held by Geoff Duncan, who announced he would NOT be seeking re-election in May, and Jody Hice for Secretary of State.

He has not yet publicly supported anyone in the governor's race.