Republicans split over presidential election in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office is urging critics of the presidential election results to stop spreading misinformation and provide proof - if they have any - behind their claims.

State investigators are digging into more than 100 complaints and concerns regarding the election.

Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State’s office said there is still so much misinformation, disinformation about the presidential election in Georgia

“I understand, people are still emotionally raw," he said.

Sterling said President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for one, was being irresponsible when Giuliani testified Thursday at a State House Committee on possible election fraud in Fulton County.

Giuliani again, repeating disproven claims that a video caught an elections worker manipulating absentee ballots and worse.

"Look at that woman, look at her taking those ballots out," he said.

"They look like they're passing out dope," Giulianai added.

Rudy Giuliani to a Georgia House committee on debunked video of Fulton Co. 'suitcases' that were standard ballot containers: "They look like they're passing out dope, not just ballots...your R gov, R lt. gov & your R sec of state persist in continuing in a cover-up of a crime." pic.twitter.com/xQYcR2PU2H — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 10, 2020

“No one has provided a shred, a scintilla, of evidence that signatures weren’t matched. No one," Sterling said. "They made the allegation but there’s zero evidence that that’s the case. No one has made anything to say the voting system is in some way not working properly. Let’s keep that in mind. There’s been zero evidence to that effect. None.”

Still, Georgia’s Speaker of the House, David Ralston, said in his own briefing that the election was a mess and the Secretary of State needs a different boss.

The speaker said he felt it is time to reconsider the way the Secretary of State is selected, and suggested the General Assembly elect the secretary - instead of the secretary being elected by voters - so that the office is "accountable to the General Assembly" because "we are accountable to the people" who elected them.

"I'm dead serious about it," Ralston said. "It's the only way to right this ship."

In a response to Speaker Ralston's remarks, Deputy Secretary Jordan Fuchs said what the speaker suggested amounted to a "power grab."

"Ralston and the Trump campaign want to give the General Assembly the power to select winners of elections and violate the will of the people," Fuchs said in a statement.