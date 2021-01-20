SCAD grad designed VP Kamala Harris' purple coat worn during inauguration

A rep from SCAD confirmed that Black designer Christopher John Rogers designed Harris' purple coat.

ATLANTA — The winter-inspired styles at the Presidential Inaugurations are always a topic of discussion at each of the historic events.

This year, the color purple resonated with several ladies of The White House, and, according to Associated Press, was a nod to women’s suffrage. Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush, each wore hues of purple.

According to the AP, Vice President Kamala Harris wore pearls and purple in tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first Black major-party candidate to run for president.

Harris has cited Chisholm as an inspiration and called on a former student from the Savannah College of Art and Design to complete her colorful look for the historic occasion.

A representative from SCAD confirmed that Black designer Christopher John Rogers (CJR) designed Harris' purple coat. He graduated from SCAD in 2016 with a degree in Fashion.

Following his graduation, Rogers’ CJR designs received major press after Cardi B wore his Eddie fox, mink, and ostrich intarsia fur coat to the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Since then, the brand has been seen in Vogue, Elle, and WWD, and has been worn by a number of prominent celebrities and public figures, including Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Tessa Thompson, Lizzo, and Jennifer Lopez along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment," Rogers wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.