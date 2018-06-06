Georgia's Secretary of State is pushing to replace the state's voting machines after the legislature did not take action.



Brian Kemp's office established the Secure, Accessible and Fair Elections Commission in April to study a replacement for Georgia's current electronic touchscreen voting system.



The group will meet for the first time June 13 and will review options including touchscreens that print paper ballots and ballots marked by hand with a pen.



Transparency advocates say that Georgia's current system lacks a verifiable paper trail that can be audited if any questions or irregularities arise.



A bill introduced in the state Senate in February sought to replace the machines, but critics said the measure didn't go far enough in ensuring transparency. The bill failed to move forward in March. Georgia's Secretary of State is pushing to replace the state's voting machines after the legislature did not take action.

Brian Kemp's office established the Secure, Accessible, and Fair Elections commission in April to study a replacement for Georgia's current electronic voting system.

The group will meet for the first time June 13th and will review options including touchscreens that print paper ballots and ballots marked by hand with a pen.

Transparency advocates say that Georgia's current system lacks a verifiable paper trail that can be audited if any questions or irregularities arise.

A bill introduced in the state senate in February sought to replace the machines, but critics say the measure didn't go far enough in ensuring transparency. The bill failed to move forward in March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.