ATLANTA — After a week centered around naming his replacement, US Sen. Johnny Iskason (R-Ga.) was in the spotlight once again on Sunday morning.

He was invited to speak at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta during the 11 a.m. service.

In a statement, the church's pastor, Rev. Raphael Warnock praised the senator for giving "the better part of his life to the noble work of public service."

Coincidentally, Warnock is one of the names being floated as a possible Democratic contender for Isakson's Senate seat during next fall's special election.

