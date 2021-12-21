Amid crunch, Ossoff calls on FDA to expedite COVID testing expansion

Demand for testing has surged in Georgia and around the country as omicron fast becomes the dominant COVID variant.

ATLANTA — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is calling on the nominee to the Food and Drug Administration to expedite COVID-19 testing.

In a letter provided to 11Alive, the U.S. senator writes that it's critical Americans have inexpensive and dependable access to COVID-19 testing to make it through the winter months.

His letter comes as cases of the virus are surging in Georgia and across the country, and as President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his intention to get free home tests to Americans.

Our numbers team checked to see how case numbers have changed since right before Thanksgiving. The number of people coming down with COVID started skyrocketing, even though testing only went up a little bit.

The CDC wants to see positivity below 5 percent - that's the orange line. In just one week, that rate has doubled.

The increase in cases comes as many Georgians sat frustrated in long lines to get tested before the holiday weekend.

Sen. Ossoff's letter to the FDA echoes President Biden's commitment, asking for expanded access to over the counter testing.

"We need a greater supply of tests to meeting market demand and support the public health response in order to help families and businesses protect themselves and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia and nationwide," the letter states.

The federal support will roll out over the next few weeks, but doctors worry it will be too late to stop the holiday surge of COVID-19.