Watch live | Sen. Ossoff to conduct press briefing at Grady Hospital

It's being held at 10:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — Sen. Jon Ossoff will conduct a media briefing this morning at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Georgia's newly-elected senator will be discussing the COVID-19 response after touring the hospital. He will discuss "efforts in the Senate to secure more support for hospitals across the state" according to a release.

The senator is expected in East Point later today as well, for an afternoon visit to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. It's part of a regional tour he is conducting today that will also take him to Fort Gordon outside Augusta.

