Senate law enforcement reform committee named by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

The committee was put in place to study law enforcement guidelines in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Members of a new committee to study law enforcement guidelines were named on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

The committee was created under a resolution passed by the state Senate during the 2020 legislative session.

"This committee will engage in a comprehensive study of our law enforcement practices in order to examine whether we are adequately equipping officers with the necessary training to protect our communities," Duncan said.

Sen. Bill Coswert (R-Athens) will serve as chairman of the Senate Law Enforcement Study Committee.

The committee will "identify areas where current practices may need to be revised," Coswert said.