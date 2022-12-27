Sen. Jon Ossoff's bipartisan bill for better security at federal prisons becomes law on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Federal prisons nationwide can expect an update on security since the Prison Camera Reform Act became law on Tuesday.

The law requires the Federal Bureau of Prisons to upgrade and fix outdated and broken security camera systems to improve the safety of staff and people in prison.

Senator Durbin says the Prison Camera Reform Act will allow the Bureau of Prisons to upgrade communication systems throughout their buildings.

He also says the new equipment will create a safer work environment for staff and inmates.

The Council of Prison Locals, representing more than 30,000 BOP employees, endorsed the Prison Camera Reform bill.

The newly passed bill comes after Senator Ossoff revealed the results of his eight-month PSI investigation into the sexual abuse of women in Federal prisons.

The results uncovered that the Federal Bureau of Prisons didn't prevent, detect, and stop repeated sexual abuse by their employees.

Different survivors testified about getting sexually abused by BOP employees in areas with no cameras at Senator Ossoff's PSI hearing.

The Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz also testified that the broken camera systems delayed prosecution of severe assault and civil rights violation cases.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff introduced the bill last year with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley.