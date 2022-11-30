Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office

Her announcement comes just two weeks after David Ralston's passing following an extended illness.

ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat.

“I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”

Her announcement comes just two weeks after his passing following an extended illness. David Ralston had served as House speaker since 2010.

“I can never express how grateful I am for this community and their support during this sad and difficult time. I thank you for your prayers and outpouring of love. In the coming days I hope to win your support as well,” Sheree Ralston added.

Sheree Ralston, of Blue Ridge, is currently the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority.

The 7th House District seat consists of Fannin, Gilmer and a portion of Dawson counties.