Legislature eyes key hurdle, possible shorter session

Georgia lawmakers sidetracked by pandemic fears

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are expected to pass a major hurdle on Thursday when the House is expected to pass a state supplemental budget.

This year, it marks a milestone that could help abbreviate a pandemic-stricken legislative session.

Most years, lawmakers walk into the Georgia State Capitol in January, expecting to remain in session through the end of March. This year, a lot of lawmakers would like to go home much sooner.

There has been no escape to the presence of COVID-19 at the State Capitol this year. Not only are lawmakers required to submit to COVID testing, but on Tuesday, about 14 percent of the members of the House were absent. That number was up after House Speaker David Ralston evicted a Gwinnett County House Member who refused to submit to COVID testing.

That bit of drama appears to have raised the stakes for those lawmakers remaining to work fast.

The Georgia Constitution makes only two requirements of lawmakers -- that they pass a budget and that they meet for no more than 40 days.

On Thursday, House members expect to pass a supplemental budget for this year.

Terry England (R-Auburn), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, called it a "security measure that, if we wind up having to take a break because of a COVID outbreak either among members or among staff, that work is done."

Lawmakers do have to pass another budget for next year, but much of that committee work has taken place virtually, and will continue to do so.

Wednesday's legislative day stayed mostly free of COVID drama as the evicted representative -- David Clark (R-Gwinnett County) -- did not show up at the State Capitol to try to retake his seat.

He will have the opportunity to take a COVID test on Thursday if he wants -- in time to pass the Constitutionally-required supplemental budget.