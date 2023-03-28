It's Sine Die — the final day of Georgia's legislative session. These are the bills to watch

From the 2024 budget and sports betting to mental health reform and medical marijuana, several big Georgia bills have yet to be passed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Wednesday is the 40th day of the current legislative session — better known as Sine Die.

It's the last day for the Georgia House of Representative and state Senate to pass legislation and send the bills on to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk.

Kemp has already signed off on several bills, including controversial legislation that would prevent transgender minors from receiving certain surgical procedures and hormone replacement therapy with few exceptions.

There are several bills that could be voted on before the work ends. Some of the key legislation includes:

The FY2024 budget

Both the House and Senate agree on much of the 2024 fiscal year budget, which takes effect July 1.

However, Senators made changes last week that would cut $88 million from the state's college and university teaching budget, $18 million university system health insurance increase and roughly $3.7 million from Georgia Public Broadcasting.

The difference will have to be sorted out before Kemp can sign off on the spending plan.

Sports betting

Senators used HB 237, a bill to name the Southeast Georgia Soap Box Derby the state's official soap box derby, and tacked language to it, reviving efforts to legalize sports betting in the state.

It seems unlikely to pass as multiple betting bills have failed this session.

Mental health

HB 520, a reform package that aims to hire more mental health workers and provide better collaboration between mental health providers and the criminal justice system, has not been approved by the state Senate.

Senators rewrote portions of the bill last week, but the Senate Health and Human Services Committee didn't take a vote, the Associated Press reports.

It's the second phrase of legislation champion by former House speaker, the late David Ralston.

11Alive has reported on mental health issues in Georgia in our #Keeping series.

School vouchers

Gov. Brian Kemp is backing a push that would give $6,500 per student to cover the cost of private school tuition and homeschooling costs. Under the current proposal, the vouchers would go to families with students zoned for schools performing in bottom 25%.

The Senate passed SB 233 earlier this month, but the legislation hasn't passed the House yet.

11Alive reported on the bill earlier this month. Critics said SB 233 would undermine funding for public schools.

Anti-Semitism

The Georgia Senate has yet to pass HB 144, a bill that defines anti-Semitism and provides Jewish residents protection under the state's hate crimes law.

11Alive reported that residents in several communities across Georgia are reporting anti-Jewish flyers showing up at homes including in Cartersville, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Athens.

Other bills of note