Stacey Abrams visits Atlanta on book tour stop

Abrams said while her new book "Rouge Justice" is fiction, it presents real world possibilities.

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams is known as an activist, community leader and a politician -- known for stepping out on the campaign trail. These days, Abrams is on a different trail, she’s in the middle of her book tour.

Tuesday night, Abrams was met with a sold out crowd for the Atlanta stop on her “Rouge Justice” book tour hosted by the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. Abram’s latest novel is a sequel to her New York Times Bestseller “While Justice Sleeps”.

The fictional story follows Supreme Court Clerk Avery Keene, 27, that Abrams describes as the protagonist with responsibility and no authority. Keene was first introduced in Abrams’ “When Justice Sleeps” and continues her journey in fighting injustices inside the nation’s Judicial Branch.

While the story is fiction, Abrams explained real world possibilities are featured in the book.

During the conversation with Gale Evans, Abrams explained, “Now we are in an age where you can literally curate your own sense of the truth and we still refuse to believe that people might lie.”

Knowing those possibilities and getting ahead of them are something Abrams said those in power should be doing.

“For people in power, there are entire constructs that encourage you to pretend that bad isn’t possible or that this scenario won’t come to fruition and that’s what concerns me, that the people who are in charge lack imagination,” she said.