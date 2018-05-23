Georgia didn't have to wait for long to get a taste of the national attention its governor's race will be getting this fall.

Minutes after Democrat Stacey Abrams became the nation's first African-American female to become a major party's gubernatorial nominee, the Republican Governors Association released a new video and digital campaign against Abrams.

“Stacey Abrams has made it clear that she is pursuing Georgia’s highest office not to serve the people of her state, but to further her own ambitions while she pushes for higher taxes on working families,” said RGA spokesman John Burke. “Georgia needs a governor who sees their state as more than just a stepping stone. Stacey Abrams is out for herself, not working Georgians, and she can’t be trusted to lead."

Abrams will seek to become the nation's first African-American female governor in history when she faces either Republican Casey Cagle or Brian Kemp on Nov. 6. Kemp and Cagle are in a July 24 GOP runoff.

While Abrams has two months to prepare for what will arguably be the nation’s most highly publicized governor’s race, she also needs to bring more Democratic voters to the polls this fall. On Tuesday, more than 90,000 more Republicans voted than Democrats.

Abrams wrapped up several national endorsements during the campaign’s final week, including from two political leaders who fought a bitter Democratic presidential campaign in 2016, Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) also campaigned for Abrams.

Abrams defeated Democrat Stacey Evans in a landslide, with a whopping 76 percent of the vote.

