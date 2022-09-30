Stacey Abrams-backed 2018 lawsuit against Georgia election system loses in court

A long-running lawsuit against the state's election practices had been brought after Abrams lost the 2018 election for governor.

ATLANTA — A long-running lawsuit brought by the Stacey Abrams-founded voting rights group Fair Fight Action after her 2018 election loss in Georgia has been rejected in federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones issued a ruling Friday in the lawsuit - which, when it was filed, sought to force Georgia to change many of its election practices - in favor of the state.

"Although Georgia's election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the (Voting Rights Act)," Jones wrote in his ruling. "As the Eleventh Circuit notes, federal courts are not 'the arbiter[s] of disputes' which arise in elections; it [is] not the federal court's role to 'oversee the administrative details of a local election.'"

Jones stipulated, though, that, "this Order should not be construed to mean that Georgia's election procedures are flawless," citing testimony from both sides to state, essentially, that no election process will be perfect.

On Twitter, Gov. Brian Kemp reacted to the ruling, saying: "Today, Stacey Abrams and her organization lost in court - on all counts. From day one, Abrams has used this lawsuit to line her pockets, sow distrust in our democratic institutions, and build her own celebrity."

The federal lawsuit initially called for a broad overhaul of Georgia’s election system.

The scope of the suit was considerably narrowed when some allegations were addressed by changes in state law and others were dismissed by the court.

When Abrams ended her 2018 bid to become governor, she said that under the watch of her victorious Republican opponent, former Secretary of State Brian Kemp, “democracy failed Georgia.”

Kemp wrote on Twitter: "Judge Jones’ ruling exposes this legal effort for what it really is: a tool wielded by a politician hoping to wrongfully weaponize the legal system to further her own political goals. In Georgia, it is easy to vote and hard to cheat - and I’m going to continue working to keep it that way."

During her opening statement, Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, an attorney for Fair Fight and the other plaintiffs, evoked the image of U.S. Rep. John Lewis marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965 to fight for voting rights.

“Voting is also a bridge. It is the most basic path to democracy,” she said. Because of the actions of state election officials, she said, “eligible voters in Georgia face roadblock after roadblock as they try to get to that path.”

State lawyer Josh Belinfante told the AP back at the start of the trial that Fair Fight's claims did not stand up to scrutiny.

He predicted they would fall short of proving their argument in part because they overlook “the hard work of everyday Georgians” - the election workers who toil under difficult conditions and “just want to get it right,” he said.

The lawsuit initially said state election officials “grossly mismanaged” the 2018 election in a way that disenfranchised some citizens, particularly low-income people and people of color.