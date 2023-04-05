Stacey Abrams takes on role at Howard University

Howard announced that Abrams will be the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Stacey Abrams will take up a newly-formed role at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the school announced on Wednesday.

Howard announced that Abrams will be the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics, which will be housed within the Ronald W. Walters Leadership and Public Policy Center at the university.

The school's release described the role as one that will "foster interdisciplinary collaborations across the University on critical issues of race and Black politics, especially those issues that affect Americans of the African diaspora."

"The chair will inspire research and encourage broad discussions of scholarship for real-world solutions to complex, seemingly insoluble societal problems that adversely affect African diasporic communities and other vulnerable populations," the release added.

It's unclear what kind of time commitment the role will require from Abrams or if it will require any kind of full- or part-time move away from Georgia, where she has been the Democratic nominee for governor in the last two gubernatorial elections.

"I am honored to serve as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics, having had the privilege of knowing and learning from Dr. Walters,” Abrams said in a statement. “We are at an inflection point for American and international democracy, and I look forward to engaging Howard University's extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape and direct the critical public policy decisions we face. From my alma mater, Spelman College, I have carved out a career that allows me to weave together policy analysis, political leadership, social justice, business, environmental, entertainment, and more. Through this post, I hope to emulate Dr. Walter's diasporic lens on our world and be a part of how Howard University continues to contribute to the broader political discourse."