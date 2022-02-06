Stacey Abrams under fire after photo of her without a mask around kids surfaces

The gubernatorial candidate was seen sitting among a large group of children mask-less, despite being an advocate for school mask mandates.

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams came under fire recently for not wearing a mask while reading to children at a school.

In a now deleted tweet, the gubernatorial candidate was seen sitting among a large group of children mask-less, despite being an advocate for school mask mandates.

The photo in the tweet shows all the students with masks -- but not Abrams.

The photos originated from an event at Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, according to CNN.

They said the photos were originally tweeted Friday by the school's principal, Holly Brookins, who wrote, "Extraordinary way to kick off the 3rd Annual African-American Read-In at Glennwood and Black History Month. Thrilled to host @staceyabrams author of Stacey's Extraordinary Words!"

The city extended its indoor masking requirement on January 18 through February 22, and the City Schools of Decatur enforce similar masking rules, the news organization reported.

Glennwood officials did not respond to CNN for a request for comment.

Her campaign said that she was indeed wearing a mask most of the day, but later removed it so the children could better hear her.

Still, the photo managed to draw the criticism of Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who called Abrams a hypocrite about the issue.

The governor's position on mask mandates has been to simply leave the decision up to individual school districts.

Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children.



But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op. https://t.co/A7H8U6eXKS — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 6, 2022

"It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic," the campaign said in a statement to CNN.